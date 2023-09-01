Holly had continued to present the show after Philip Schofield was forced to resign but took time out to holiday in Portugal with her family.

The return of the popular presenter has now been confirmed after acting hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes revealed the exciting news.

They said that Holly Willoughby would be back next week and present alongside Alison Hammond.

Holly Willoughby expected to return to This Morning next week

Holly is to front This Morning Monday (September 4) to Thursday with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary expected to take on their usual Friday slot.

Previously, Holly made a brief return to the show last week when she appeared in a promotional video for Midsomer Murders.

She had been guest-starring in the ITV drama and filmed a behind-the-scenes clip for fans.

Speculation around her return date has been brewing for weeks with reports suggesting that she would return in early September.

This comes after other reports suggested that Holly was eyeing up a move to ITV rival the BBC.

The broadcaster was apparently looking to sign the big name for Strictly Come Dancing.

An insider said: "Holly is the golden goose. BBC bosses want her and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows.

"They know how popular she is, but it also has to be the right programme. Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over."