The star, who also spent 13 years presenting This Morning with wife Judy Finnigan, said that some hosts have even been left thinking they are more important than other people.

He revealed his gripe with these presenters while speaking with Loose Women host Kaye Adams.

The 67-year-old Good Morning Britain and This Morning star said: “There are a lot of people in television on screen who it goes to their heads.

“We all know them. And you can see that they think because they have access to people’s living rooms through the TV, it makes them somehow better. And I just think that actually makes them look ridiculous.”

Richard Madeley said that he first began noticing how self-important some of these presenters were when he started out as a reporter with Border Television in 1978.

While talking with Loose Woman host Kaye Adams on her How To Be 60 Podcast, the star also revealed how audiences may see him onscreen with his son-in-law and ex-rugby union player James Haskell.

He said: “A couple of companies are pitching ideas. Basically, we go on some kind of journey where we’ll argue, tease and get on, along the way.”

Kaye Adams's How To Be 60 podcast can be found on Spotify, Amazon and other platforms.