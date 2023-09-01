The 34-year-old TV icon was left heartbroken as he revealed how Linda, who appears alongside him on Gogglebox, was forced into emergency surgery.

Rylan and his mum were abroad together in what the star described as her "first holiday in a good few years".

In posts to fans on popular social media platforms Instagram and X (formally known as Twitter), Rylan Clark released a statement saying: "So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out there.

"She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated. My priority at the moment is my mum.

The Gogglebox and X-Factor star added: "Cheers to scott for covering me at radio 2 and Thanks to the people out there that have sent their well wishes.

"Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x."

Fans and friends send their well-wishes to Rylan Clark's mum after she is rushed to hospital

Fans and friends of the TV duo took to Instagram to share their thoughts and prayers with BGT judge Amanda Holden saying: "Oh no. Sending love angel x."

The BBC Radio 2 account also sent its thoughts, telling Rylan and his mother: "Sending you and Linda lots of love."

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon added: "Aw hope Linda’s ok! If you need anything you know where I am!"

One fan said: "Sending hugs to your mum, hope she recovers quickly and is back home very soon" while another added: "Not our Linda!! Take care both of you xx."