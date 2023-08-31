Both the National Television Awards (NTAs) and the Rugby World Cup will be taking place, which means Coronation Street and Emmerdale will also not air for an entire day.

For those who will be disappointed in the change, this is the TV schedule for Coronation Street and Emmerdale from Monday, September 4.

When will Coronation Street be on ITV1 next week?





Is Carla finally about to get some answers?🤞



Don't miss your chance to vote for Corrie at this year's NTAs! There's not long left, vote now👇https://t.co/9G0M1putxB #Corrie #NTAs pic.twitter.com/P3gErwJ5HY — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) August 30, 2023

Fans of the cobbles can expect to see Corrie on TV throughout the following dates:

Monday, September 4 - 8pm.

Wednesday, September 6 - 8pm.

Thursday, September 7 – Coronation Street will be on for an hour from 9pm.

Friday, September 8 – Coronation Street will not be on TV due to the Rugby World Cup.

When will Emmerdale be on ITV1 next week?





Emmerdale has been making headlines with many controversial storylines recently, including many shocking character exits.

It will be on during the following dates:

Monday, September 4 – 7.30pm.

Tuesday, September 5 – It will be on for an hour from 7pm, followed by the NTAs at 8pm.

⭐️ Vote for Lewis Cope as this year's Rising Star at the National Television Awards ⭐️



Show your support for Emmerdale here: https://t.co/xyHhbg1Pe2#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Vi3humjAac — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) August 31, 2023

Wednesday, September 6 – 7.30pm.

Thursday, September 7 – Emmerdale will not air.

Friday, September 8 – Similar to Coronation Street, there will be no episode due to the Rugby World Cup.

Is David Metcalfe leaving ITV's Emmerdale for good?





Matthew Wolfenden who plays David Metcalfe has reportedly “quit” the ITV soap after 17 years, since joining the show in 2006.

The 43-year-old supposedly decided to exit the role due to “not getting any gritty storylines recently" but what could happen to his character?

Although nothing is yet to be confirmed by the actor or Emmerdale, a TV source told The Sun: “Matthew has had an amazing time on the soap, but feels ready for a change.

Prince Harry says he was left curled in the 'foetal position' after he left Afghanistan

“He hasn’t been getting any gritty storylines recently so wants to see what else is out there.”

The source continued to say: "He’s a fan favourite so will get a lot of support in whatever he decides to do next. He’s very excited about the opportunities available.

“He’s only just announced he is leaving so scriptwriters are working out his on-screen exit. It’s possible David could be killed off."

It’s thought normal schedules for Coronation Street and Emmerdale will resume on Monday, September 11.