Gogglebox will be delighting the nation from September, as the cast entertain viewers once again after taking a filming break back in June.

Since then, Celebrity Gogglebox has taken its place, with sofa appearances from The Royale Family stars Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston, comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen and Happy Mondays duo Shaun Ryder and Bez.

But the series full of famous faces also came to an end in July and fans of the show have been wondering when the usual version will be back.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa has revealed how his breakout role changed his life

On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), one eager person posted: “Non-celebrity Gogglebox is sooo much funnier… when is it back!!”

When is Gogglebox back on TV?





Channel 4 has confirmed Gogglebox will be returning on Friday, September 8 from 9pm.

The broadcaster is yet to disclose who will be featuring among the cast this time to watch the biggest news and funniest moments of the week.

Hopefully it won’t be long until we find out if Gogglebox favourites such as siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford and couple Mary Killen and Giles Wood will be taking part.

Gogglebox star Jenny welcomes new family member

Jenny Newby recently welcomed a new family member, sharing an emotional post on Instagram.

She normally appears alongside best friend Lee Riley on the Channel 4 show and has now announced the arrival of her third great-granddaughter.

Posting on Jenny and Lee's shared Instagram account, an image was captioned: "Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-mae more babysitting duties I think xx".

You can stream all previous episodes of Gogglebox on Channel 4 online.