The band last performed at both Reading and Leeds Festival at the weekend as they replaced Lewis Capaldi who couldn’t perform.

Scottish singer Capaldi, had been lined up to play the festival, but, following his performance at Glastonbury this year, he announced on his social media accounts that he would be “taking a break” from touring.

The 1975. Still… at their very best

UK & Europe 2024



Sign up now for the exclusive fan presale

Fan presale tickets on sale 6th September at 10am local time.



General sale 8th September at 10am local time.https://t.co/tJ6XE1uDF9 #The1975 pic.twitter.com/nFuR6D7BHl — The 1975 (@the1975) August 31, 2023

The 1975 announce UK tour for 2024 – how to buy tickets

The tour will begin in Glasgow on February 9, 2024 and end in Cologne on March 22, 2024.

If you’re hoping to secure tickets for The 1975's shows, here’s what you need to know.

Tickets will go on presale on September 6 at 10am while general sale will start at 10am on September 8.

Tickets can be bought via The 1975 website.

Florence Pugh hits back at body shamers

UK tour dates for The 1975’s 2024 tour

Glasgow, OVO Hydro – February 9

London, The O2 – February 12 and 13

Manchester, AO Arena – February 18

Birmingham, Resorts World Arena – February 21

Tickets go on sale from September 6, 2023.