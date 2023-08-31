The 1975 have announced a UK and Europe tour including shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more.
The band last performed at both Reading and Leeds Festival at the weekend as they replaced Lewis Capaldi who couldn’t perform.
Scottish singer Capaldi, had been lined up to play the festival, but, following his performance at Glastonbury this year, he announced on his social media accounts that he would be “taking a break” from touring.
The 1975. Still… at their very best— The 1975 (@the1975) August 31, 2023
UK & Europe 2024
Sign up now for the exclusive fan presale
Fan presale tickets on sale 6th September at 10am local time.
General sale 8th September at 10am local time.https://t.co/tJ6XE1uDF9 #The1975 pic.twitter.com/nFuR6D7BHl
The 1975 announce UK tour for 2024 – how to buy tickets
The tour will begin in Glasgow on February 9, 2024 and end in Cologne on March 22, 2024.
If you’re hoping to secure tickets for The 1975's shows, here’s what you need to know.
Tickets will go on presale on September 6 at 10am while general sale will start at 10am on September 8.
Tickets can be bought via The 1975 website.
Florence Pugh hits back at body shamers
UK tour dates for The 1975’s 2024 tour
- Glasgow, OVO Hydro – February 9
- London, The O2 – February 12 and 13
- Manchester, AO Arena – February 18
- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena – February 21
Tickets go on sale from September 6, 2023.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here