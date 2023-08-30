Fans of prison drama Screw have been eagerly awaiting its return after last season's cliffhanger ending.
Now viewers can finally see what outcomes await as the officers at Long Marsh return to our screens on Channel 4.
Season two of Screw will see the officers and inmates face more suspicion and paranoia as rumours float that one convict is actually an undercover police officer.
With tensions high among staff and inmates, one newcomer feels out of place as Patrick, played by Lee Ingleby struggles to fit in.
The show features big names including Nina Sosanya who is best known for her roles in Last Tango in Halifax, Teachers, W1A and Killing Eve.
Viewers will also spot the return of Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, most famed for her role in the award-winning comedy Derry Girls.
Whilst new to Screw, eagle eyes viewers may recognise Lee Ingleby from a number of hit shows, including Inspector George Gently, Criminal: UK, The A Word and The Hunt for Raoul Moat.
Full cast list for Screw
- Leigh Henry: Nina Sosanya
- Tyler Reeks: Leo Gregory
- Rose Gill: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
- Louis Costa: Ben Tavassoli
- Don Carpenter: Ron Donachie
- Gary Campbell: Stephen Wight
- Ali Shah: Faraz Ayub
- Jackie Stokes: Laura Checkley
- Kam Tavernier: Nathan Vaughan Harris
- Patrick Morgan: Lee Ingleby
- Google: James Foster
- Wade Hemmings: David Judge
- Caplan: Chicho Tche
- Daniel Wicks: Firas Ibrahim
- Governor Mayhew: Barnaby Kay
- Larry: Nicholas Lumley
- DI Shannon: Jennifer Hennessy
- Zahid: Louis Bisson
How to watch Screw
You can watch Screw on Channel 4 and All 4 from Wednesday, August 30 at 9pm.
The show will then air for six episodes for three weeks on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9pm.
