Now viewers can finally see what outcomes await as the officers at Long Marsh return to our screens on Channel 4.

Season two of Screw will see the officers and inmates face more suspicion and paranoia as rumours float that one convict is actually an undercover police officer.

With tensions high among staff and inmates, one newcomer feels out of place as Patrick, played by Lee Ingleby struggles to fit in.

The show features big names including Nina Sosanya who is best known for her roles in Last Tango in Halifax, Teachers, W1A and Killing Eve.

Viewers will also spot the return of Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, most famed for her role in the award-winning comedy Derry Girls.

Whilst new to Screw, eagle eyes viewers may recognise Lee Ingleby from a number of hit shows, including Inspector George Gently, Criminal: UK, The A Word and The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

Full cast list for Screw

Leigh Henry: Nina Sosanya

Tyler Reeks: Leo Gregory

Rose Gill: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell

Louis Costa: Ben Tavassoli

Don Carpenter: Ron Donachie

Gary Campbell: Stephen Wight

Ali Shah: Faraz Ayub

Jackie Stokes: Laura Checkley

Kam Tavernier: Nathan Vaughan Harris

Patrick Morgan: Lee Ingleby

Google: James Foster

Wade Hemmings: David Judge

Caplan: Chicho Tche

Daniel Wicks: Firas Ibrahim

Governor Mayhew: Barnaby Kay

Larry: Nicholas Lumley

DI Shannon: Jennifer Hennessy

Zahid: Louis Bisson

How to watch Screw

You can watch Screw on Channel 4 and All 4 from Wednesday, August 30 at 9pm.

The show will then air for six episodes for three weeks on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9pm.