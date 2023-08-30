Some you may greet every morning on your way to work or during the school run and almost feel like they are your own.

But others may cause disturbance in your neighbourhood, barking loudly at all hours of the day.

There are many reasons why our furry companions might be doing this, such as when they are excited, frustrated, bored or scared, reports the RSPCA.

This is why you should never feed chocolate to your dogs

Dogs can also bark when they feel threatened as it's their way of telling people to stay away.

However, if your neighbour’s dog is causing problems for your household due to the noise, there are ways to deal with it.

How to report my neighbour's dog for barking

To start with, the RSPCA recommends speaking to your neighbour.

This is because if they are out of the house when their dog is excessively barking, they may not be aware of it.

The charity says: “The occasional bark or 'woof' is usually not a problem for neighbours and others in the community but when barking becomes disruptive, it's often considered unacceptable and unpleasant to many people.

“The dog's welfare may also be compromised, but the owner may not realise that their dog has been barking if they're not around at that time.”

This might not resolve the issue but the RSPCA adds: "If speaking to your neighbour hasn't worked or isn't an option, try contacting your local council about the noise complaint.

“This can help resolve the underlying issue, or if there is a welfare complaint they will contact us.”

For those living in England and Wales, you can search for your local authority to submit a noise complaint here.

How can I stop my dog from barking excessively?





The animal welfare charity has the following advice if you need help to control your dog’s barking, such as:

Establish a good routine - your dog may be barking to express how it feels, including because it wants to play, eat or needs attention.

“Make sure that you have a daily routine in place for your dog which includes meal times as well as play and exercise, at around the same time each day.

“A good routine can help your dog to know what and when activities are going to happen and may help to stop them from barking for activities at other times!”

Dogs bark for many different reasons so it's important to find out why

“Asking for advice from an expert can help you to understand what is causing the behaviour and they'll also be able to point you in the right direction for help.”