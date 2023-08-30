His family confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday (August 29) posted by Bauer Media UK on X (formerly known as Twitter), which said: The family of @jazzfm and @ScalaRadio broadcaster Jamie Crick have announced his death at the age of 57 following a short illness, our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Jamie joined Bauer Media UK’s Jazz FM in 2014 as a guest presenter before taking over the breakfast show and then moving to the afternoon programme a few years later in 2016.

He had spent around 20 years on Global’s Classic FM from 1994 and was creative director of Gaydar Radio.

We are incredibly sad to annoucne that our friend and Jazz FM Family Member Jamie Crick has sadly died following a short illness.



Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/G2rkPsS15x — Jazz FM (@jazzfm) August 29, 2023

A spokesperson for Bauer Media UK said: “Jamie Crick was a broadcaster through and through and played an integral role on our radio stations.

“He was also a great friend to his colleagues at Jazz FM, Scala Radio and the wider Bauer Media teams. He will be sorely missed by them all, along with his friends and listeners.

“Our radio stations have a big gap to fill and will pay tribute accordingly in the near future, but while they all come to terms with Jamie’s unexpected passing, they will continue to broadcast the music that he loved in his honour every day.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Radio broadcasters lead tributes to Jamie Crick who has died aged 57

Jamie Crick is the reason I’m lucky enough to be on the radio every morning. This one was for you @Jamie_Crick RIP pic.twitter.com/6C9u8wcTC9 — Jason Rosam (@JasonRosam) August 30, 2023

Fellow broadcaster Anthony Davis shared a picture of Jamie in a radio studio along with this tweet: “Thinking a lot today about @Jamie_Crick who died suddenly this morning. He was a great broadcaster, a keen photographer and a good friend. We would sneak into each others studios during long songs for chats and snacks. I took this photo of him in 2014. Rest in peace #JamieCrick”

Danielle Perry who works at Jazz FM, said: “A devastating day. Jamie was warm, kind, stylish, funny & an impeccable broadcaster, and I’ve only known him for six months at @jazzfm @ScalaRadio - what an impact he’d already made. Sending love & light to his family.. I’ll miss my daily parting link of ‘..up next..Jamie Crick.’”

Nick Pitts, content director of Jazz FM, said: “I am very lucky. I get to make friends with some amazing people who I also work with. @Jamie_Crick was one of those very special people who I had a lot of time for.

This is such sad news - @Jamie_Crick did a great show on @ScalaRadio just before me and @AntheaTurner1 and @emmakennytv and not only was he a great listen but a lovely human being, that came across on and off air. He will be missed by all who knew him and listened to him https://t.co/iyPMkmdoXk — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogersNews) August 29, 2023

“Someone who cared for others, loved being on the air and today, someone who has left our world.”

Darren Henley CBE, who is the CEO of Arts Council England, wrote: “Very sad to learn that Jamie Crick has died. He entertained millions of listeners on @ClassicFM @jazzfm and @ScalaRadio for more than 30 years. Always warm and friendly on air, he was just as nice a guy off air too."

He tweeted the tribute alongside a picture of Jamie backstage at the Classic FM Live concert in Leeds in 2013.