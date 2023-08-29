The lengthy titled show tells the dark tale of two women and a con man.

Alice, played by Rebekah Staton, begins to investigate her conman ex-husband when he begins dating a famous author.

15 years on from their split, Alice is determined to learn the truth, however, she can't do it alone as she looks for help with his new girlfriend.

Described by Radio Times as a Wes Anderson BBC1 drama, the show is twisted and quirky.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies has a star-packed cast including Staton who has starred in Raised by Wolves and Spy.

It also includes Alistair Petrie, who is best known for his role in Netflix's Sex Education and The Night Manager.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste also stars, and has featured in a wealth of projects, including Secrets & Lies, The Sea Beast and more.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies cast list

Alice Newman: Rebekah Staton

Rob Chance: Alistair Petrie

Cheryl Harker: Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Benjy Dhillon: Julian Barratt

Bill Newman: Karl Johnson

Sir Ralph Unwin: Derek Jacobi

Juno Fish: Romola Garai

Regina: Sandra James-Young

How to watch The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

You can watch The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lieson BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, August 29 at 9pm.

There are six episodes altogether, with each airing at the same time over six weeks.