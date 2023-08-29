Crime and detective fans have a new show to add to their watchlist with BBC's The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.
The lengthy titled show tells the dark tale of two women and a con man.
Alice, played by Rebekah Staton, begins to investigate her conman ex-husband when he begins dating a famous author.
15 years on from their split, Alice is determined to learn the truth, however, she can't do it alone as she looks for help with his new girlfriend.
Described by Radio Times as a Wes Anderson BBC1 drama, the show is twisted and quirky.
The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies has a star-packed cast including Staton who has starred in Raised by Wolves and Spy.
It also includes Alistair Petrie, who is best known for his role in Netflix's Sex Education and The Night Manager.
Marianne Jean-Baptiste also stars, and has featured in a wealth of projects, including Secrets & Lies, The Sea Beast and more.
The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies cast list
- Alice Newman: Rebekah Staton
- Rob Chance: Alistair Petrie
- Cheryl Harker: Marianne Jean-Baptiste
- Benjy Dhillon: Julian Barratt
- Bill Newman: Karl Johnson
- Sir Ralph Unwin: Derek Jacobi
- Juno Fish: Romola Garai
- Regina: Sandra James-Young
How to watch The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies
You can watch The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lieson BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, August 29 at 9pm.
There are six episodes altogether, with each airing at the same time over six weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here