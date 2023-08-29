It has reportedly been used to write cover letters, and literature and even help students cheat on their essays.

Google found that, in theory, the search engine would hire the bot as an entry-level coder if it was ever interviewed at the company.

The introduction of AI in everyday life is as concerning as it is exciting. Although it can be used efficiently for producing human-like text in a timely manner, it therefore questions the need for what it impersonates, humans.

Jobs at most risk due to ChatGPT/GPT, as per a new OpenAI study:



-Mathematicians

-Tax preparers

-Quantitative financial analysts

-Survey researchers

-Writers/authors

-Interpreters

-Translators



For 19% of workers, a whopping 50% of their functions could be affected 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Mkdx2nrEYx — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) March 27, 2023

Business Insider previously did a round-up of the top 10 jobs that ChatGPT 'may be coming for'. These included:

Tech jobs such as coders and data analysts

Media jobs such as advertising and...gulp...journalism

Legal industry jobs

Market research analysis

Teachers

Finance jobs

Traders

Graphic designers

Accountants

Customer service agents

Goldman Sachs predicts that 25% of jobs in the US and Europe could be automated by generative AI systems like ChatGPT, impacting ~300 million full-time workers.



About 66% of jobs in the US and Europe are exposed to some degree of AI automation. Those at the highest risk of… pic.twitter.com/EZd1jT9meB — Andrew Lokenauth (@FluentInFinance) March 29, 2023

What is ChatGPT?





ChatGPT is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response and is powered by a deep neural network (DNN). DNNs are software architectures that are roughly inspired by the structure of the brain.

They learn to perform tasks by processing many examples and tuning their parameters to approximate the common patterns they spot across those examples.

According to PCMag, here are a few examples of what ChatGPT can do:

Writing : ChatGPT can be a good tool for writing articles. If you prompt it to write a full article in one pass, it will give mixed results. But if you work with it step by step, ChatGPT can do impressive things. For example, you can start with an outline and flesh out each part with the help of ChatGPT

: ChatGPT can be a good tool for writing articles. If you prompt it to write a full article in one pass, it will give mixed results. But if you work with it step by step, ChatGPT can do impressive things. For example, you can start with an outline and flesh out each part with the help of ChatGPT Editing : ChatGPT is an excellent editing assistant. You can use it for copy editing, proofreading, rephrasing, style adjustments, and more.

: ChatGPT is an excellent editing assistant. You can use it for copy editing, proofreading, rephrasing, style adjustments, and more. Translation : ChatGPT can translate very well using dozens of languages. If you’re working on a specialized domain, you can improve its translation by providing it context such as an example of a document in the source and destination languages.

: ChatGPT can translate very well using dozens of languages. If you’re working on a specialized domain, you can improve its translation by providing it context such as an example of a document in the source and destination languages. Summarizing : ChatGPT can summarize articles, speeches, and papers. It becomes more accurate when you provide guidelines, such as which topics to highlight.

: ChatGPT can summarize articles, speeches, and papers. It becomes more accurate when you provide guidelines, such as which topics to highlight. Brainstorming ideas : ChatGPT can provide all kinds of assistance here, from suggesting discussion points for a presentation to planning a trip.

: ChatGPT can provide all kinds of assistance here, from suggesting discussion points for a presentation to planning a trip. Writing code: ChatGPT is a very good coding assistant and turns functionality descriptions into working code in dozens of programming and scripting languages.

It also interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests