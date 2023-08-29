Sometimes they can become more flimsy and other times they can begin growing at rapid speeds.

But this one change could be a warning sign for several serious illnesses that people should be aware of.

If you have noticed ridges appearing on your nails are you’re not sure why, a skin expert has outlined some health conditions that could be the cause.

From vitamin deficiencies to kidney disease, let’s take a look at what you need to watch out for.

When you should see a doctor for ridges on your nails

Dr Ross Perry from the skin clinic Cosmedics spoke to The Mirror and explained how ridged nails can be a symptom of two serious health problems.

He said: "Severe, deep ridges albeit rare could be a symptom of a more serious medical condition such as kidney disease and would need medical tests to determine the cause.

"Diabetes could also be the underlying health reason for this."

Deficiencies in multiple vitamins which your body could be in need of can also play a role in developing ridges on your nails.

"Nutritional factors such as deficiencies in vitamins such as Vitamin A, or if your body is low in protein or calcium then you may notice ridges,” adds Dr Perry.

“Severe iron deficiencies could also create ridges and other changes to the nails."

You should see a GP if your nail has fallen off and you don't know why (Image: Getty)

5 ways to look after your nails

To keep your nails in good condition, the NHS suggests you can:

wear rubber gloves if your hands are often in water or you regularly use cleaning products

clean your nails with a soft nailbrush

apply hand cream to your nails and fingertips regularly

trim your nails regularly (it may help to cut them after a shower or bath)

cut injured, loose nails back to where they are still attached, as this helps them to grow back normally

The NHS advises you should see a GP if your nail has changed shape, changed colour or fallen off and you’re unsure why this has happened.

This also applies if the skin around your nails has become sore, red, swollen and warm, which can be a sign of an infection or ingrown toenail.