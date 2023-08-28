Guy Goma, who turned up at the broadcaster's headquarters for a job interview in 2006, was mistakingly put live on air in an interview about internet music.

The man has since become an internet sensation with millions having viewed the clip on YouTube over the years.

He had been mistaken for technology journalist Guy Kewney who had been booked to talk about a legal dispute.

Man wrongly interviewed live on air by the BBC to sue the broadcaster over lost earnings

Speaking on the Accidental Celebrities podcast, Guy said: “I contacted them, they didn’t answer me. Did they pay me for that interview? No.

“They are waiting for me to take them to the court.”

When asked by the hosts if he intends to go to court against the broadcaster, he said: “I’m going to go … because of the money they made on it and they didn’t give me any single penny.”

He added that the BBC had been using the clip for 17 years with “no penny to me”, later adding “that clip made them richer”.

The hosts said that the lack of payment seemed "incredibly unfair" given how many times the clip was viewed.

Earlier in the podcast, he revealed how he showed up to the studios and was given make-up.

He told the makeup artists: “Excuse me, I don’t need that, I just came for the job interview, I don’t need make-up.”

In the clip, he initially appeared surprised but continued to answer the questions anyway.

After the interview, he told the BBC it had interviewed the wrong person but he did not hear from the broadcaster “for a week”, missed the job interview and did not get the position.

The BBC has declined to comment.