Instead of Simon, Tim Lovejoy was joined in the studio by a different presenter.

He hosted the show alongside T4 star Miquita Oliver who took on the role last minute to fill in for Simon.

Tim told viewers that his usual co-presenter Simon Rimmer was feeling "poorly" and agreed that he would sit the next few episodes out.

Shaggy reveals his connection to the royal family on ITV's Lorraine

However, according to reports from the Mirror, this comes after Simon revealed a "feud" with Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt.

Simon Rimmer jokes about 'feud' with Matt Tebbutt as he calls Saturday Kitchen 'weaker version' of his show

Speaking on the Always In Season podcast, the Channel 4 star jokingly revealed how he 'tried' to get Matt 'removed' from the Pub in the Park festival, saying: "As you know on Sunday Brunch we have sort of mock rivalry with Saturday Kitchen so I spoke to Chris and said, 'Listen I think what you need to do is ditch Matt Tebbutt from all Pub in the Parks and let me take over his role'."

The apparent feud kicked off when Simon described BBC's Saturday Kitchen as a "weaker version" of Sunday Brunch.

He told Chris Moyles on his Radio X show: "At the end of the day, they're a weaker version of what we do.

"You sit there and you look at Tebbutt with his posh face and you go, 'Come on Tebbutt. Get a grip. You're a lazy presenter. Work a bit harder'."

Despite this, Matt has said there is no serious feud between the two, stating that they cater to very different audiences.

He said: "I am very good friends with Simon Rimmer, he’s got as some would say a rival show on Channel 4. It’s not. They’ve just got a different audience."