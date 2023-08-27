The ITV star previously revealed that she often got "cold feet" at the thought of settling down.

She confessed that she was scared of commitment and that she was perfectly happy on her own.

However, the 48-year-old This Morning host hinted that this might be changing.

This Morning's Alison Hammond 'finally ready' to get married

In reports from the Mirror newspaper, Alison Hammond said: "I think as soon as I hear the word marriage, I get cold feet. I think I’m just one of those people.

“I always think there’s something better but get a bit nervous to know ‘that is it’.

“I just feel like I’m tied down and I don’t like it, when really and truly I’m getting to that age now where I think, ‘Alison, let go – it’s OK to settle down’.”

The ITV star also refuted claims that she got married to the father of her son after the two got engaged when Alison was 30.

Rolling into My Holidays !!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/kmvD8KEQtI — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) July 21, 2021

However, she said that while he was a "lovely guy" and they were engaged, they never actually tied the knot.

The daytime TV icon, who now co-hosts The Great British Bake Off, said: “A lot of people think I’ve been married… I’ve never been married. If you look online, it’s like, ‘Alison was married to Aiden’s dad’, but I wasn’t. We never actually got married. It was the perfect time but I don’t feel like we were ready.

“He had the most beautiful smile and that’s what I fell in love with… Aiden’s got that smile as well.”

Noureddine was there when Alison gave birth to their son Aiden on her 30th birthday.

She recalled how the popular Aladdin song A Whole New World was playing, saying: “He was there. He was loving it. He hadn’t bought me a present, so I was a bit miffed because I was like, ‘I can’t believe it’s my birthday and you haven't even bought me flowers or a card’.

“I remember the surgeon was playing A Whole New World as Aiden came out.”