Schofield co-hosted This Morning on ITV for more than 20 years before stepping down in May following an alleged off-air rift with fellow presenter Holly Willoughby.

Just a week later he left ITV completely after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Schofield returned to television screens shortly after the ITV scandal doing an interview with the BBC in which he discussed his departure from the station saying his "career is over" and that he has "lost everything".

In the interview, he even revealed he had been in a dark place in the weeks following the news of his affair and at points considered taking his own life.

Phillip Schofield says his "career is over" after affair with young colleague, in interview with BBC News



Phillip Schofield could tell his side of the story about ITV exit in tell-all book

According to The Mirror, Phillip Schofield has been approached by a leading book publisher and has had an "informal chat" about a potential deal that would see him reveal his side of the story following his exit from ITV and This Morning as well as his alleged fallout with best friend Holly Willoughby.

A source revealed to The Mirror that Schofield has been approached "with offers by a number of publishing houses since leaving This Morning" but has now had an "off the record" initial conversation about what a deal might look like.

The source, speaking to The Mirror, said: "Phil has had several approaches by book publishers - including Hodder & Stoughton - about a new memoir, in which he talks more fully about This Morning, Holly, and how his career at ITV imploded.

"His account of this would be incredibly compelling, and no doubt lucrative, though at this stage money has not yet been discussed.

"Phil liked the approach from Hodder and has spoken to them briefly."

However, Schofield is said to have had "some reservations" about a tell-all book and has put "further discussions on hold" until he speaks to his loved ones.

The source continued: "He made it clear in the conversation that he would like the chance to tell his story in full, and in some ways to draw a line under what has happened, but that he would not do so without the approval of his family."

"Stephanie and the girls have been his lifeline all this time, while he’s been going through hell in private.

"So any further discussions are on hold until he has spoken to them, and they are happy with him going ahead."

Schofield has already published one memoir - Life's What You Make It, back in October 2020.

This book came just months after he came out as gay live on This Morning.

The former This Morning and Dancing on Ice presenter is said to have written his life story during lockdown and reportedly received £1.5m says the Mirror.

Life's What You Make It went on to become a The Sunday Times Bestseller.