Jeremy Clarkson has quickly become one of the biggest names on the American streaming platform after his BBC contract was cut short in 2015.

Clarkson's Farm and The Grand Tour have proved massive successes with millions tuning in to watch them.

However, Jeremy Clarkson's future on the platform has been thrown into doubt after he previously caused controversy with his column about the Duchess of Sussex.

And here is the fantastic news. A HUGE amount of piglets pic.twitter.com/SBAXAiWF3J — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 25, 2023

The article, which was published in The Sun, described his "hatred" for Meghan Markle with the broadcaster adding that she should be "made to parade naked through the streets" while "crowds throw lumps of excrement at her."

Amazon bosses yet to make decision on Jeremy Clarkson's future

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Amazon Prime Video's Head of UK Unscripted, Fozia Khan said the platform had been left “shocked and disappointed” by the column.

She added: "There are lots of discussions going on but the thing that’s important to say is there is so much more going on to [Clarkson's Farm] than Clarkson."

Yup. Clarkson’s Farm 2 arrives on @primevideouk this Friday. And this is a trailer for it. pic.twitter.com/DeCcxFxJOb — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 6, 2023

When asked if the show would continue past its contractually obligated third series, Dan Grabiner, Prime Video UK's Head of Originals, said: "No decisions have been made."

Adding: "It’s a very complex topic but we are not interrupting production of the current season."

He continued: "I can’t tell you what a phenomenon this show is and the impact it’s had on the agricultural community.

"We get messages from farmers around the world who just love the show, saying they’ve never really seen their world reflected properly on screen before. It’s a hell of a lot bigger than Jeremy Clarkson."