Love Island Games will take place in Fiji and bring together previous 'bombshell' islanders from various different franchises including the UK, Australia and America, for a second shot at love as they compete in the brand-new format.

Speaking about the new spin-off, the US streaming service Peacock, said: "LOVE ISLAND has entertained viewers worldwide, delivering love, laughs, heartbreak and an unending supply of "bombshell" Islanders.

"Now, for the first time ever, some of the most memorable Islanders in show history - hailing from across the globe - are getting together under one roof for LOVE ISLAND GAMES.

"In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals."

Maya Jama revealed as host of Love Island Games

Maya Jama took over from Laura Whitmore as Love Island UK presenter on ITV last year.

Now Jama will also host the new spin-off series - Love Island Games which will be filmed in Fiji.

Peacock revealed the news in a video of Jama on Instagram yesterday.

The Love Island UK host, in the video, said: "Hi everyone, I have some very exciting news.

"I'm off to Fiji for the first ever Love Island Games.

"It's going to be amazing. Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA, Australia, plus some more are going to be over there.

"So who do you want to come back and snatch the crown? I'm off, I will see you on Peacock Love Island Games."

When is Love Island Games?





Peacock, in the post, also revealed the start date of the Love Island spin-off series.

Love Island Games will begin on Peacock on November 1.