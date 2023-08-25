However, did you know that some of the matters you are arguing about could go as far as invalidate your home insurance?

Home insurance is designed to protect your house from big events like fires, storms and floods. Any damage caused by a significant event like these would be covered – however, normal wear and tear isn’t.

With this in mind, the home insurance team at Compare the Market has surveyed Brits to reveal just how many are unaware that the actions behind the arguments could be invalidating their home insurance.

Home & Car insurance has increased by almost 50% for some.



No explanation from wealthy, greedy insurance companies to explain this spike?!



Insurance companies must be challenged. The cannot put their hands into the pockets of struggling families.



Has your insurance increased? pic.twitter.com/y6IVk0NPmX — Daniel McCrossan MLA 🕊 (@McCrossanMLA) August 22, 2023

Here are the top 10 to watch out for:

1 - Not blowing candles out - 93.8% unaware

2 - Not being fair with splitting the responsibilities of doing the laundry - 93.7% unaware

2 - Not locking gate - 93.7% unaware

4 - Building flat pack furniture - 93.6% unaware

5 - Not watering plants, including indoor plants, garden and window boxes - 93.1% unaware

6 - What temperature to sleep at - 92.9% unaware

7 - Not locking windows - 92.5% unaware

8 - Not locking front door - 91.0% unaware

9 - Leaving appliances on, such as straighteners, washing machine etc - 90.5% unaware

10 - Not locking back door - 90.4% unaware

Key findings from the survey include:

90% of respondents didn’t know that not locking their back door could invalidate their home insurance coverage.

One quarter (25%) of people say they argue with their children more than anyone else in the household, followed by husbands (24%) and partners (22%).

Nearly one in 10 (9.6%) people cite home insurance concerns as a reason for arguing about not locking the back door.