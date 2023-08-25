The subsequent arrest is the first-ever mugshot of a former US president.

Mr Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.

Afterwards, he described the case as "a travesty of justice".

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump speaks after arrest: “This is a really sad day for America — It should never happen.”



pic.twitter.com/Tc8rRDfMCb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023

It was his fourth arrest in five months in a criminal case, but this was his first police booking photo.

Half of his co-accused have already been booked at Fulton County Jail. They include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Mr Trump later posted on X for the first time since January 2021. He shared the address of his website and the mugshot with an all-capital letters caption: "Election interference. Never surrender!"

He is the first former or serving US president ever to be indicted.

Mr Trump argues the cases against him are politically motivated because he is leading the Republican race to challenge President Joe Biden in next year's presidential election.

According to the BBC, he made the round trip from New Jersey on his private jet on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Trump was whisked to Fulton County Jail by a more substantial motorcade than he has used for previous court appearances this year.

BREAKING: Donald Trump gives a smile and a thumbs up as he deplanes in Atlanta, Georgia & is now on his way to get arrested at the Fulton County jail.



The ‘justice’ system is dead



District Attorney Fani Willis, who is responsible for the Trump indictment, is now facing a probe… pic.twitter.com/fE7uUsoD5J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2023

He was inside the facility for around 20 minutes, whilst dozens of his supporters gathered outside.

Records posted on the jail's website described Mr Trump as a white male, 6ft 3in, and weighing 215lbs (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.

Before heading home he told reporters at the airport that he was entitled to challenge the result of a vote.

"I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election," said Mr Trump, who often makes unfounded claims of widespread ballot fraud in 2020. "And I should have every right to do that.

"As you know, you have many people that you've been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it's Hillary Clinton or [former candidate for Georgia governor] Stacey Abrams, or many others."

Election fraud

Mr Trump was charged last week alongside 18 co-defendants with meddling in Georgia's election results following his loss to Mr Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes in that state.

The former president was heard in a phone call pressuring Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" during the ballot count.

Among the 13 charges Mr. Trump faces are racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and making false statements.

His alleged claims led up to the 6 January 2021 riot at the US Capitol - when supporters of Mr Trump stormed Congress in a bid to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

He denies all the counts against him.