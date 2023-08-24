The three soap operas are all reportedly planning a 'bloodbath' over the coming months with insiders claiming some of the higher earners are worried that they could 'face the chop'.

Bosses have allegedly been told to cut the bills of cast wages by 25%.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, a source said that the atmosphere behind the scenes was 'full of fear' since the cast are worrying about what will be in store for them.

The insider continued: "There is about to be a bloodbath across Corrie, Emmerdale and EastEnders — and it won’t be pretty.

"All the big three have all been told they need to cut their wage bills by up to 25%.

"Now there is panic in the green rooms about who could be facing the chop. Some of the veterans are terrified they could be next — especially the older generation who are all earning well over £200,000.

"The corridors are full of fear. It could be anyone who gets a script that tells them their time is up. Working in soaps has never been more perilous than it is now."

Some of the highest earners include the likes of Street legend Barbara Knox - who has played Rita Tanner on ITV's Coronation Street for over 50 years and is thought to earn £250,000 a year for the part.

Meanwhile, Eastenders actor Lacey Turner is thought to take home a salary of up to £200,000 for her role as Stacey Slater on the BBC rival.

The speculation follows the release of an Ofcom report earlier this month that revealed that soap viewing figures are at an all-time low amid the rise of streaming services.

A source explained: "Fewer people watching the ITV soaps means less money from advertising.

"And for 'EastEnders', their dismal viewing figures make a mockery of their enormously expensive new set — paid for by the licence fee.

"The issue all three are facing is how they can claw fans back.

“Your average soap fan is likely to be older, and younger people are turning off from traditional TV and are using streaming sites.

“The soaps are also having to compete against one another more than ever. ITV moved 'Corrie' and 'Emmerdale' to create a 90-minute news broadcast every night — meaning the BBC had to choose which one they compete against.

“They chose the same slot as 'Emmerdale' but now put episodes on iPlayer at 6am so fans can ­easily watch it to stop the clash. It has become dog-eat-dog.”