Scammers are becoming more savvy when it comes to ways of attempting to acquire personal details from unsuspecting victims.

Falling for scams can prove costly, with some people coughing up not just personal details but also large amounts of money in some instances.

But consumer watchdog Which? is here to help. They have put together a list of all the scams to look out for in August 2023, so you don't get caught out.

Watch out for this Amazon Prime scam 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/Za27fNuBm5 — Which? (@WhichUK) August 23, 2023

Scams to look out for according to Which?





According to Which? these are some of the scams doing the rounds in the UK at the moment to be on the lookout for.

Air Fryer scams

Action Fraud has warned against Air Fryer scams after receiving 468 reports about emails offering the popular kitchen appliance in the last two weeks.

Which?, describing the scam, said: "The emails claim to be from Asda. They state that the recipient has won an Air Fryer and include a link to claim the prize.

"These links take you through to a phishing (a technique used to try and acquire sensitive data) website."

There is another scam email about winning an air fryer doing the rounds that Which? has warned people about.

This scam impersonates Argos and says "you've been chosen to participate in its loyalty program and must follow a link in order to receive a free Ninja air fryer".

Which? said by clicking on the link you'll then be taken to a survey website and asked questions before being asked for personal information.

Various air fryer scams are currently doing the rounds in the UK. (Image: PA)

Wilko copycat website

One of the latest scams is fraudsters seeking to capitalise on Wilko going into administration by using Facebook ads promising discounts of up to 90%.

These ads send you through to copycat websites, says Which?.

BT phishing scam

Which? advised people to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails claiming to be from BT.

The consumer watchdog said: "These messages state that you need to 'refresh' your account due to security measures.

"The emails include a dodgy link that you're encouraged to click on to 'verify' your account."

PayPal impersonation email

This email claims you've been selected to win a prepaid PayPal card worth £1,000.

But that is not the case, with Which? adding if you click on the link, you'll be taken to a "dodgy" website where you'll be asked to fill in your personal details.

Beware of an email claiming you've won a prepaid PayPal card worth £1000. (Image: Paypal)

Cath Kidston copycat websites

According to Which?, a number of websites have begun circulating impersonating the defunct British retailer Cath Kidston, the rights to which were recently acquired by Next.

Shoppers are being led to the sites via scam adverts on Facebook which promise significant discounts.

The fraudulent websites include:

cathkidston-uk.com

cathkidstonuks.com

cathkidstonsale.com

cathkidstonuk.shop

Which? said scammers have also recently impersonated the retailer Joules.

Santander impersonation email

Which?, outlining the major high street bank scam, said: "This phishing email uses Santander's branding to appear authentic, but comes from an unrecognised email address.

"The message informs you that 'critical improvements' have been made to Santander's 'web-based banking service' and that you're required to click a link to initiate the changes."

The Rolling Stones used local newspaper advert to reveal name of next album

Microsoft 'unusual activity' email

This scam sends people an email impersonating Microsoft informing them somebody has signed into their email account from Moscow.

The email goes on to tell you that if this wasn't you, you should follow a link to 'report the user'. This can lead to your details being phished on a malicious website.

Amazon scam ads

Which? said scammers are attempting to lure victims by impersonating Amazon using Facebook ads.

They said: "One ad asks you to send a message for a part-time job that pays £100-£200 a day."

Streaming platform voucher scams

Beware of £2 Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription offers, they may be a scam. (Image: PA)

Emails offering annual Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions for just £2 are currently doing the rounds.

According to Which?, the emails include Netflix and Amazon branding and contain a phishing link to 'claim the deal'.

EE 'late payment' email

This scam email claims your monthly EE payment hasn't gone through and you must make a payment today to avoid interruption to your service.

However, Which? explained if you click on the link, you'll be taken to a phishing website.

These are just some of the scams doing the rounds in August 2023, for the full list and for scams from previous months visit the Which? website for more details.