This can often be an awkward situation for residents who either don't know their neighbours or who have a poor relationship with them.

Many opt to simply run into their neighbour's garden to retrieve the item but this can run you into some legal trouble.

Is it illegal to go into someone's garden to get your ball?





Neighbours should return balls that land on their property as doing otherwise could be considered theft (Getty) (Image: Getty)

It is illegal to enter your neighbour's property without their permission except in some limited circumstances.

Entering a neighbouring property to retrieve a ball is still considered trespassing, according to Nuisance Neighbours.

This is a civil wrong and could lead to legal consequences such as liability for damages.

Does my Neighbour have to give me my ball back if it goes into their garden?





Barrett Homes and West Yorkshire Police say that neighbours are legally obliged to return a ball that lands in their garden.

Not doing so could see them prosecuted as this is technically theft.

This can be done in most cases by simply throwing it back over the fence or waiting until the next door asks for it.

However, if this becomes a recurring problem, you may want to speak with the parents of the house to come to an amicable solution to the issue.

In circumstances where an informal solution is not possible, it may be worth contacting the Citizens Advice Bureau to find out what next steps you can take.