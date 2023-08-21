With many of us using online hacks and trying to save a little money when improving our homes, some of us can run into issues with our neighbours.

Whether you're worried about the noise you are making or are being disturbed by your neighbour's handy work, here is the law in the UK.

What time should my Neighbours stop doing DIY?





There are no legally binding times neighbours must stop doing DIY (Canva) (Image: Canva)

While there are no legal time restrictions on this kind of work, most local authorities will suggest that residents carry out DIY work from around 8 am to 6 pm on Mondays to Fridays and between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturdays, according to Nuisance Neighbours.

On Sundays and bank holidays, it is also advised that work is carried out between 10 am and 1 pm with other councils saying that no work should be done during these days.

What can I do about my neighbour's noisy DIY work?





Nuisance Neighbours adds that neighbours can make a complaint to their local authority for noise pollution if they have been unable to resolve the issue informally.

The council will be able to investigate the matter to see if it can issue an abatement notice, stating that work can only be carried out at certain times.

An abatement notice is a legally binding order that must be adhered to by those issued one. Councils have the right to serve these under Section 80 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

If this is breached by the offending party, the council could issue a large fine and may even pursue prosecution.