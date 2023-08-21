However, there are some grating sounds that pierce through the day-to-day ambience of a street.

This is often the case with home alarm systems with many left unsure of what to do when these continuously sound.

How long can an alarm legally sound in the UK?





An alarm should sound for a maximum of 20 minutes (Getty) (Image: Getty)

According to Manchester City Council, UK residents who fit a house alarm have a legal responsibility to ensure it rings for a maximum of 20 minutes.

It is suggested that alarms installed on homes, businesses and vehicles should not become a nuisance to those in the area.

If a local authority agrees that the source of noise is causing an issue, it may send a notice to the property owner telling them to fix the annoyance.

If action is not taken within the set-out time scale, the council can obtain a warrant and enter the property to deal with the problem (all costs will be charged to the offending party).

What should I do if my neighbour's alarm keeps going off?





You should observe your neighbour's house if the alarm goes off (Getty) (Image: Getty)

AAI Security says if your neighbour's alarm sounds you should observe the situation to identify if there is any suspicious activity. It is worth checking for around 5-10 minutes.

You should then notify your neighbours (if you have their contact details) so that they are aware of the issue.

You should also stay safe by not approaching the property or confronting any intruder entering or leaving it.

If the situation seems suspicious, you can contact the authorities on 101 (if there is no crime in progress) or via 999 if there is an emergency and/or crime in progress.

If the alarm keeps going off without cause, then you should contact the council if you believe it is unreasonable and have been unable to resolve the matter with the neighbour.