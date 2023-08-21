Matthew Wolfenden who plays David Metcalfe has reportedly “quit” the ITV soap after 17 years, since joining the show in 2006.

The 43-year-old supposedly decided to exit the role due to “not getting any gritty storylines recently" but what could happen to his character?

Is David Metcalfe leaving Emmerdale for good?





Although nothing is yet to be confirmed by the actor or Emmerdale, a TV source told The Sun: “Matthew has had an amazing time on the soap, but feels ready for a change.

“He hasn’t been getting any gritty storylines recently so wants to see what else is out there.”

Over the years, David has been at the centre of some of the biggest storylines, such as his previous partner Maya Stepney grooming his teenage step-son Jacob Gallagher.

Others include his son Theo becoming part of the shopkeeper's life on Christmas Day in 2019, which saw a baby left on his doorstep.

The source continued to say: "He’s a fan favourite so will get a lot of support in whatever he decides to do next. He’s very excited about the opportunities available.

“He’s only just announced he is leaving so scriptwriters are working out his on-screen exit. It’s possible David could be killed off."

Spice Girl Mel C looking for love on celebrity dating app Raya

In his real life, Mathew is married to another Emmerdale favourite Charley Webb, who played the character of Debbie Dingle - the pair share three sons together.

Charley left one of the Dale’s most famous families after 19 years in 2021.

Newsquest has contacted ITV for a comment.

Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas announced as Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant

The Waterloo Road actor will be swapping the classroom for the ballroom as part of this year’s BBC line-up.

Adam, who says he “can’t dance to save his life”, is best known as Adam Barton in Emmerdale and has since reprised his role as Donte Charles in Waterloo Road, having been an original cast member when the school drama first launched.

He has also appeared in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, and went on to co-host the spin-off, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.