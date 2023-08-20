He posted a photo of his mum and dad stood together smiling and wrote a lengthy message.

His parents were confirmed to have died in a post shared by Kirstie Allsopp, Spencer's co-star on Friday.

The couple died on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent, while on their way to lunch on Friday.

Phil Spencer pays tribute to parents after they both die in car accident

Describing what happened, Spencer today wrote in the caption of his post: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it - they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

“As many farmers do - my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts - he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.”

The TV presenter said his family are “desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief” after the death of his parents.

He said although it feels “horrendous” at the moment, the fact that his parents died together and while on the farm they loved, he said it will “be a comfort in the future.”

On Friday, Allsopp posted the same photo as Spencer, writing: “This lovely photograph, recently taken at their home in Kent, is of Anne and David Spencer, I am desperately sad to have to say that they were both killed yesterday in a car accident near their home.

“They were farmers, animal lovers and devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen and Philip and adored their eight grandchildren, the only blessing is that they died together, so will never have to mourn the loss of each other.

“I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, thank you.”

Spencer and Allsopp are most well known for presenting Location, Location, Location together for more than 20 years.

The dynamic duo, who have worked together since the year 2000 have appeared in 39 series of the hit Channel 4 property programme as well as spin-off shows including Relocation, Relocation.