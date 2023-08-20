The nation is set to come to a halt at 11 am as England play their first World Cup final, men’s or women’s, in 57 years.

With football fever gripping the whole UK (presumably one country in support of England, the rest in support of Spain), the Lionesses have been cheered on by the who's who of English celebs.

Among the array host of presenters, celebrities, musicians, and sportspeople were: Gerri Halliwell, Harry Kane, Paloma Faith, Chase and Status, Jess Glynne, Clare Balding, Russell Howard, Michael Dapah, Gareth Southgate, Emma Bunton, Yung Blud, Rio Ferdinand, the BBC Breakfast Team, Ian Wright, Fara Williams, Emma Hayes, Aitch, Amelia Dimoldenberg, James Bay, James Maddison, Kelly Smith, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, Lloyd Griffith, Manchester United Women, Rob Beckett, Aaron Ramsdale, Hardest Geezer, Bukayo Saka, and Dame Kelly Holmes.

The response was equally inspiring, with one user saying: "beckett’s and southgate’s were the highlights for me lol".

Another commented: "Gareth Southgate says it all you can do what the men can't ROAR!!!!! GIRLS ROAR!!!!!!"

"Lionesses, I’ll be glued to the TV tomorrow, wishing you every success possible. Have followed you throughout the tournament. So proud of you xxx", said another.

England vs Spain:

Manager Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to block out the “noise” of 1966 as England look to add the World Cup title to last year’s Euros triumph.

The Lionesses reached the World Cup final for the first time with their 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-finals, with Wiegman’s side managing to stay cool to defeat the hosts with a clinical display in Sydney.

The Women’s World Cup final will kick off at 11:00am BST on Sunday 20 August at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

The World Cup final will be shown by both the BBC and ITV.

Coverage on BBC One starts at 9.45am, while ITV’s coverage begins at 9:25am. It will also be available to watch online, on both the BBC iPlayer and on ITV X.