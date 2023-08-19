England fans can catch all the action at Vue cinemas as the team takes on Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.
Some Vue cinemas in England will be showing the match on the big screen and tickets are available to buy now.
While you might be used to being quiet in a cinema, Vue encourages its visitors to make some noise for the Lionesses as they look to bring football home.
WE ARE #FIFAWWC FINALISTS FOR THE FIRST TIME! 🏴👏 pic.twitter.com/xezYRcz4ry— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 16, 2023
Where to watch Spain v England at Vue cinemas
The following Vue cinemas are showing the match:
- Vue Bristol Cribbs
- Vue Cheshire Oaks
- Vue Gateshead
- Vue Leeds Light
- Vue Manchester Printworks
- Vue Portsmouth
- Vue Romford
- Vue Stratford
- Vue Watford
- Vue West End
- Vue Westfield
How to buy tickets to watch the World Cup final at Vue cinemas
The match will start at 11am and be shown at the above cinemas with tickets available for £4.99 via the Vue website.
England fans can expect to watch the match in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound.
The Vue website says: “This is not a cinema – this is a world-class stadium. It’s a title fight, the big game, a chance to walk side-by-side with the world’s most elite athletes. It’s screaming ‘til your voice is hoarse, cheering anthems ‘til you’re blue in the face. It’s passion and hard work, blood and sweat and tears.
“This is high-intensity sport as it deserves to be seen: not from your sofa, or while trying to see round someone else’s head in the pub. This is life from the front row.”
Our FINAL outing ✨— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 19, 2023
For those in the UK, Sunday's game will be broadcast live on both @BBCOne and @ITV 📺 pic.twitter.com/BgEslDgctU
How to watch Spain v England at home
If you opt to stay at home to cheer on the Lionesses, you can watch the match on BBC One or ITV1 - kick-off is scheduled for 11am.
Fans in the UK can tune into BBC One from 10am on Sunday while coverage begins on ITV1 from 10.15am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here