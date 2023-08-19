Some Vue cinemas in England will be showing the match on the big screen and tickets are available to buy now.

While you might be used to being quiet in a cinema, Vue encourages its visitors to make some noise for the Lionesses as they look to bring football home.

Where to watch Spain v England at Vue cinemas

The following Vue cinemas are showing the match:

Vue Bristol Cribbs

Vue Cheshire Oaks

Vue Gateshead

Vue Leeds Light

Vue Manchester Printworks

Vue Portsmouth

Vue Romford

Vue Stratford

Vue Watford

Vue West End

Vue Westfield

How to buy tickets to watch the World Cup final at Vue cinemas

The match will start at 11am and be shown at the above cinemas with tickets available for £4.99 via the Vue website.

England fans can expect to watch the match in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound.

The Vue website says: “This is not a cinema – this is a world-class stadium. It’s a title fight, the big game, a chance to walk side-by-side with the world’s most elite athletes. It’s screaming ‘til your voice is hoarse, cheering anthems ‘til you’re blue in the face. It’s passion and hard work, blood and sweat and tears.

“This is high-intensity sport as it deserves to be seen: not from your sofa, or while trying to see round someone else’s head in the pub. This is life from the front row.”

Our FINAL outing ✨



For those in the UK, Sunday's game will be broadcast live on both @BBCOne and @ITV 📺 pic.twitter.com/BgEslDgctU — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 19, 2023

How to watch Spain v England at home

If you opt to stay at home to cheer on the Lionesses, you can watch the match on BBC One or ITV1 - kick-off is scheduled for 11am.

Fans in the UK can tune into BBC One from 10am on Sunday while coverage begins on ITV1 from 10.15am.