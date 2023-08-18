Luckily, there are a number of rules in place to regulate this as well as sanctioned actions you can take if you are affected.

If you're unable to get to sleep and want to know what you can do to get your neighbours to quieten down, look no further.

What time does my neighbour need to stop playing loud music in the UK?





Night hours are between 11 pm and 7 am in the UK (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Estate Agents Ellis and Co says that The Noise Act 1996 defines the maximum acceptable amount of noise that can be made during 'night hours' which are between 11 pm and 7 am.

The permitted noise levels after 11 pm in the UK are 34 dBA (decibels adjusted) where background noise is no higher than 24dBA and 10dBA above the level of background noise if this exceeds 24dBA.

However, it isn't technically illegal to play loud music after these hours but doing so makes it easier for the council to take action as it doesn't have to be considered a 'statutory nuisance', according to The Mix.

Can I call the police if my neighbours are playing loud music at night?





Police may get involved if the noise is coming from public land (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Citizens Advice says you should try and resolve the issue informally by speaking with your neighbours about the noise.

If this doesn't work, it might be a good idea to contact their landlord (if they rent) about the issue.

If the problem continues, you could also keep a record or diary of the disturbances for future evidence.

If an informal approach is unsuccessful, you can take action by contacting your local authority (usually the environmental health department).

They might be able to visit your neighbour to ensure the loud music or noise is reduced.

If the local council officer thinks there is a noise problem, they might be able to issue a notice (for night hours) which allows them to hand out fines if the problem continues.

For noise coming from people in public spaces, the police can get involved as this may be classed as anti-social behaviour.

This is also the case in Scotland where police can issue fines and confiscate sound-producing equipment.

Police can be contacted on 101 (do NOT use 999 for this).