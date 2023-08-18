Whether you're concerned about the legality of your own tree or want to issue a complaint, here is the law in the UK.

It is always worth checking your local council's website for more information.

Is there a maximum legal height for garden trees in the UK?





There is no maximum height for a garden tree in the UK (Canva) (Image: Canva)

According to Property Disputes Lawyers, there is no maximum legal height a tree can be in the United Kingdom with legislation only existing to restrict the height of fences.

However, residents may be able to complain based on high-hedge legislation in England, Scotland and Wales.

The UK Government website says this is covered under the Anti-social Behaviour Act 2003 in England and Wales, allowing councils to deal with a line of two or more trees or shrubs.

These trees need to be over two meters tall, be a barrier to light, or be growing on land occupied or owned by someone else.

This is the same in Scotland under the High Hedges Act 2013 where 'offenders' can be slapped with a High Hedge Notice.

If there is only a single tree or shrub, residents should amend the issue with their neighbour, following the advice here.

There are also a number of provisions relating to 'dangerous trees' on a neighbour's land.

What should I do if my neighbour's tree is dangerous?





There are ways to deal with dangerous trees (Canva) (Image: Canva)

Those wishing to deal with a dangerous tree could seek advice from a tree surgeon who may be able to spot any danger from a reasonable distance (if unable to gain permission to access the property).

If there is a danger, residents should speak with their neighbours about the issue before following it up with a letter.

Residents should keep note of the date and time of delivery of this letter. If injury or damage occurs from the tree, then the complainant will have ample proof that the neighbour was notified.

Local Authorities also have powers when it comes to handling dangerous trees on private property under Section 23 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976.

The council may deal with a tree if it poses an imminent risk of damage with legislation allowing the authority to recover costs for doing so from the landowner.

However, ownership of a tree can be a blurry area, making the costs impossible to recover in some cases. For that reason, this is often a discretionary power that most councils choose not to exercise.