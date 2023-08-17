The legendary broadcaster, affectionately known as 'Parky' has died at the age of 88, his family has confirmed.

Tributes have already begun flooding in from the broadcaster from the likes of Eddie Izzard, Elaine Paige and Nick Robinson.

In its time, an appearance on Parkinson was regarded as the landmark that means you've 'made it' in the entertainment industry.

Sir Michael Parkinson mostly known for his legendary chat show self-titled Parkinson which originally aired on BBC from 1971 until 1982. (Parkinson Productions/PA) (Image: Parkinson Productions/PA)

The 'Chat Show King' enjoyed a TV career that spanned seven decades with memorable interviews with the likes of Sir Billy Connolly, Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Paul MacCartney and Sir Elton John.

Some of his most memorable interviews included Muhammad Ali, David Bowie and Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Sir Michael Parkinson reflected on his interview style in 2007 Newsquest interview

In 2007, the roles were reversed as the legendary interviewer sat down with Newsquest-owned paper the Telegraph and Argus ahead of the Bradford Film Festival.

Parkinson reflected in the interview about his childhood going to the movies with his mother - with his home for cinema inspiring him to pursue journalism.

"My entire young upbringing was from cinema. It was the time of the great stars and I fell in love with them - Astaire and Rogers, Cagney and Bogart, my great hero, and that love affair continued," the chat show host shared.

"If anyone had said to me in those days, when I was sitting next to my mom in this pit village cinema, that one day I'd interview all those people I'd have said you were mad."

"I wouldn't have known about journalists if I'd not seen movies. Where would I have come across them?

"When I started working in local newspapers at 16 it was my ambition to be Bogie, to wear the trenchcoat and trilby, cradle the phone and say 'Hold the front page!'."

A statement from Sir Michael's family said: After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. ( PA/ BBC) (Image: PA/ BBC)

Parkinson also shared the secret to his trademark interview style - an approach that has inspired equal parts admiration and envy.

"My interview style is based on how I was brought up, on manners. It's rude to be rude to people," Parkinson commented.

"I've not changed, what's changed is the world around me, the style of interviewing and the concept of the talkshow.

"In spite of all the changes that have gone on since 1971 when I first started doing the talkshow, I'm still doing it.

Concluding the interview, Parkinson also shared that he was optimistic about the state of stardom and entertainment. "There are some intriguing people around. I think what's changed is the nature of fame. When Fred Astaire walked down my stairs he only did one interview and that was me.

"There was that wonderful expectancy due to the fact that they were rationed, in a sense. Nowadays everybody - no matter how big the superstar - is in every magazine and on every TV talkshow.

"But I would argue that there are still great people around with great stories to tell."