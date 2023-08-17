With a TV career spanning seven decades, he interviewed the biggest stars in the world on his long-running chat show 'Parkinson'.

He was not only considered an incredible and captivating interviewer, but a wonderful listener.

Some of his most iconic moments are easy to recall: Peter Sellers dropping his facade for the first time and giving a candid interview, any and all Billy Connolly moments, Rod Hull attacking Parky with Emu, and of course, Meg Ryan.

Nothing - NOTHING - beats Parkinson interviewing Meg Ryan pic.twitter.com/CcwWu874d2 — Sid (@HertsSid) August 17, 2023

What happened between Meg Ryan and Sir Michael Parkison?





In 2003 the revered chat show king was faced with a stony-faced Ryan, who delivered one-word answers as she promoted her poorly received erotic thriller The Cut.

Parkinson, in response, was less than impressed. He brought up the fact that she had originally trained as a journalist, and maybe that was the reason why she was quite so clearly wary of them, and for that matter, him.

"Now that you're wary of journalists, does it give you an insight into what they're after?", the host asked.

"Now that I'm wary of them?", Ryan replied.

Parkinson said: "Yes you are wary of journalists, you're wary of me, you're wary of this interview. You don't like being interviewed you can see it in the way you sit, the way you are."

Stunned at being called out, Ryan said "True", before suggesting to the Yorkshireman to "wrap it up" after he asked her what he should do.

Over the years Parky was asked about the infamous interview many times, and once called Ryan an "unhappy woman" and a "bore", while she branded him a "nut" and said he had spoken to her "like a disapproving dad" over the nudity in her film.

However, back in 2021, Sir Michael offered Ryan an olive branch and admitted neither of them was on "top form".

Sad news regarding Michael Parkinson. Such a brilliant interviewer, from everyone from Mohammad Ali, George Best and John Lennon to Meg Ryan and Rod Hull. Rest in Peace Michael. pic.twitter.com/7MGDRC9iRE — Hub Care Support West Herts (@HubHerts) August 17, 2023

Speaking to the Radio Times, Sir Michael said: "I wish I hadn't lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I'd dealt with it in a more courteous manner.

"I was quite obviously angry with her and it's not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better."

Sir Michael Parkinson died at the age of 88.

A statement from Sir Michael's family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."