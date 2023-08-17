Sharing his thoughts in a candid interview with former This Morning host Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes back in 2016, the broadcaster reflected upon some of his interviews.

Parky did admit that at first, he didn't like the legendary boxer, sharing: "Not to start with, I didn’t. He was impossible to like.

"He was confrontational, he was dictatorial, all those things and he had that physical presence but he’s a good friend. We joke about it now and then.”

What did Sir Michael Parkinson think of Muhammed Ali?





But, discussing Ali more, Sir Michael did admit that his opinion of the boxer did change over the years, sharing that as Ali 'mellowed', Parky began to like him more.

As Sir Michael added: "He said it because politically at the time it was the thing to say. But he mellowed and became a much more open-minded man if you like. And then I liked him an awful lot.”

During Ali's interview on Parkison, the pair did seem to clash over views across their four encounters in 1971, 1974, 1974 and lastly in 1981.

Discussing his last interview with the boxer, Sir Michael shared that he saw a change in Ali: "He wasn’t fit. I would feel it. It was awful, so feeble."

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

Legendary broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88, his family has confirmed.

A statement from Sir Michael's family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

The iconic chat show host enjoyed a TV career that spanned seven decades, interviewing some of the world’s biggest stars.

Legendary interviews would follow with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly and Sir Elton John.