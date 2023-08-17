The legendary broadcaster, affectionately known as 'Parky' has died at the age of 88, his family has confirmed.

A statement from Sir Michael's family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

Tributes have already begun flooding in from the broadcaster from the likes of Eddie Izzard, Elaine Paige and Nick Robinson.

The chat show host enjoyed a TV career that spanned seven decades with memorable interviews with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly and Sir Elton John.

Sir Michael Parkinson 'happy to get through first show' of BBC hit Parkinson

Despite this, Parkinson once revealed that he no idea how the first episode which aired on June 19 1971 had gone.

Sir Michael revealed in an interview with his son and producer Michael Parkinson to mark the programme’s 50th anniversary as part of a BBC documentary: Parkinson At 50 that there had been “something in it that I wanted to pursue”.

When asked if he had ever imagined he would present so many episodes of the show, he said: “I was just happy to get through the first show without falling down the stairs or forgetting the name of the guest sitting opposite.

“I had no idea how it had gone.

“I knew there was something in it that I wanted to pursue but I had no idea how it would turn out.”

Sir Michael’s first guests on the show in 1971 were celebrity snapper Ray Bellasario and comedy actor Terry-Thomas, as well as US singer Marion Montgomery.

Many viewers will remember the signature tune on Parkinson that was played by the Harry Stoneham Five.

Over the next three decades he would interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann.

Sir Michael admitted that in the early days of the show it had been “difficult not to get tongue tied” when faced with the likes of Bergmann and Bacall.

“I used to imagine getting married to (them) when I was child watching them from the back row of the Rock Cinema in Barnsley,” he said.

However, despite the vast array of actors, musicians, and other high profilers, the interview Sir Michael was most proud of was with scientist and humanist Dr Jacob Bronowski.