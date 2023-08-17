The sad news was confirmed by his family who shared that Sir Michael "passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family."

Many have been sharing their tributes to the late broadcaster, as journalist Nick Robinson wrote: "He was the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV for year after year. Michael Parkinson - king of the chat show."

Who is Sir Michael Parkinson?





Born in Cudworth, Sir Michael was born to a miner and excelled at school, going to a grammar school and passing two O-levels.

Although a keen cricketer, Sir Michael sought a career in writing and began working as a journalist at a local newspaper.

He later worked as a journalist for Manchester Guardian and the Daily Express before beginning his TV career.

Sir Michael with wildlife expert Sir David Attenborough and comedian Sir Billy Connolly (right) during his talk show (BBC/PA) (Image: BBC/PA))

In his first presenting role in 1966, Sir Michael worked on Twenty-Four Hours before he landed his very own series, Parkinson.

The show which made him a household name saw Sir Michael, also known as Parky, interview over 2,000 well-known figures.

Running from 1982 until 1998, Parky interviewed everyone from Sir Billy Connolly, Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John, Madonna, Dame Helen Mirren and many more.

Sir Michael also hosted a number of other shows, including ITV's TV-am breakfast show, Give Us a Clue and Going For a Song.

In 2000, Sir Michael was made a CBE before being knighted in 2008.