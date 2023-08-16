Plus, since winning the 2022 Euros, the Lionesses have won over the hearts of the nation and have taken women's football to new heights.

Now with the World Cup final just days away, many are wondering what celebrations could be like if England wins.

Of course, the Lionesses have to take on mighty Spain first before celebrations begin but thoughts are already turning to a bank holiday.

Will there be a bank holiday if England wins the World Cup final?





With conversation on whether there will be a bank holiday already circling, a government spokesperson has declared what the overall consensus is.

As the spokesperson told I News: "The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and there are no plans to change this."

Whilst the government has hinted they don't plan for another bank holiday, England manager Sarina Wiegman is up for it.

As she previously celebrated a win for the Lionesses, sharing: "Yes, I can see all the English here want it! I’m focusing on football and the game tomorrow, let’s do everything to win the game tomorrow."

Although Wiegman is ready for a bank holiday, it's believed that the government think that another could create economic strain on some industries whilst helping others.