When suffering from a cold, it can sometimes feel like it lasts forever with the symptoms feeling like they’ll never shift.

So, how long does a cold last and how can you cure it when you’ve had enough?

A cold often lasts between one and two weeks, the NHS website explains.

It can often be treated without the help of a GP but a pharmacist can help you with medicines if needed.

Painkillers like ibuprofen or paracetamol can ease aches or lower a temperature (Image: Getty Images)

How to cure a common cold

To help you improve quickly, the NHS website advises that you:

Rest and sleep

Drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated – fruit juice or squash with water are good alternatives

Gargle salt water to soothe a sore throat – this is not suitable for children

You should stay at home and avoid other people until you feel better if you have a high temperature or you don’t feel well enough to do your normal activities.

Cough and cold medicines can be bought from supermarkets or pharmacies and if you need help with choosing the best medicine, a pharmacist can offer you some advice.

Painkillers like ibuprofen or paracetamol can ease aches or lower a temperature while decongestant sprays or tablets can help relieve a blocked nose.

Children under 6 should not be given decongestants and children who are aged 6 to 12 should take them for no longer than 5 days.

Don’t use cough and cold medicines if you’re taking ibuprofen or paracetamol tablets as cough and cold medicines often contain ibuprofen or paracetamol so you could end up taking more than the recommended dose.

It’s important to note that some are not suitable for children, babies and pregnant women.

Pharmacists can help you choose the best medicines for a cold (Image: Getty Images)

The NHS says there is little evidence that supplements such as vitamin C, echinacea or garlic prevent colds or speed up recovery.

GPs won’t recommend antibiotics for a common cold because they won’t relieve your symptoms or speed up your recovery.

A cold is caused by a virus and antibiotics are only effective against bacterial infections.

For more information about colds, you can visit the NHS website.