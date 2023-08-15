Season 4 of The Kardashians, Season 2 of FX’s Welcome To Wrexham and Three-Part Coleen Rooney Documentary (working title) are among the new TV programmes coming to Disney+.

So, if you’re looking forward to watching some new content this autumn, here’s what you can expect from the streaming platform.

New content coming to Disney+ in autumn 2023

FX’s Welcome To Wrexham S2

The second series of Welcome To Wrexham is due to be released on September 13 and fans of the documentary can look forward to seeing more of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ journey as they run Wrexham Football Club.

Three-Part Coleen Rooney Documentary (working title)

This three-part documentary will look at the libel case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy that took place in 2022.

Viewers will find out how Coleen Rooney found an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.

The documentary will be released this year and will also explore Coleen’s life in the spotlight over the last 20 years.

The Kardashians Season 4

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie return to our screens as they welcome the cameras back into their lives for another series of The Kardashians.

The series is said to bring an honest story of love and life in the spotlight.

Fans of the series can look forward to new episodes every Thursday from September 28.

All the wonder, magic and FUN of Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is coming to #DisneyPlus on September 6! 🫧🦀🪸🐙🐠🐚 pic.twitter.com/G8ADLRVjnb — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 7, 2023

The following content is also coming to Disney+ in 2023:

Culprits – autumn 2023

FX’s A Murder At The End Of The World – 2023

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (working title) – 2023

Lions Of Sicily – 2023

Loki season 2 – October 6

The Little Mermaid – September 6

Win Or Lose – December

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory season 2 – 2023

Disney+ adds new content for viewers regularly and if you’re not already signed up, you can visit the website to start your membership.