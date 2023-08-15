TikTok users often share packing hacks and ways to help your journey be smoother, however, some of these hacks are not as good as you might think.

A hack posted to TikTok has suggested that people who need to pack medication with them should pour their medicines out of their original packaging and into a Tic Tac container to help save space.

However, Mitesh Desai, Director at Landys Chemist, has explained that those travelling should think twice about following the TikTok trend.

Taking your medication out of its original packaging can cause delays at the airport (Image: Getty Images)

Why medicines should be kept in the packages they came in

Mitesh Desai says that although swapping your medicine to smaller containers might save space, there are some reasons why it isn’t a good idea.

Mitesh adds: “Removing medication from its original packaging can cause delays at the airport. In worst-case scenarios, you may have to discard your medicine as airport security may not be able to identify the medication if it is not in its original packaging.

“In addition to the hassle of making it through the airport, you could also run the risk of diminishing the effectiveness of your medication by putting it into a different container.

“Medical packaging is designed to protect medication from interacting with elements such as light, heat, moisture and air, which can degrade the potency of medicine over time.

“When you remove your medication’s original packaging, exposure to external elements can reduce the stability of the medication’s formulation and contribute to a potential loss of therapeutic benefits.”

Why could changing medicine over to containers be dangerous?





Mitesh explains how swapping your medicine to another container can be dangerous, saying: “Medical packaging often incorporates child-resistant features such as anti-twist child locks to prevent accidental ingestion by curious young children who may mistake medicine for a sweet treat.

“When you remove medicine from its child-resistant packaging, you increase the risk of accidental poisoning or the ingestion of harmful substances by children. This could have fatal consequences.”

What happens if you miss your flight due to airport delays?





Medical advice is best coming from professionals

Mitesh added: “Social media algorithms often show users content that aligns with their existing beliefs and preferences, leading to confirmation bias. If someone already holds certain misconceptions about health and sees them reinforced on social media, they may become more resistant to seeking evidence-based medical advice.

“Medical advice from qualified professionals is tailored to every individual's specific health condition, medical history and other relevant factors. Advice from people who aren’t qualified to give it can do more harm than good because such advice, as well-intentioned as it may be, may not take individual differences into account and can be inappropriate or ineffective to a wider audience.”

Can I travel with medication to all countries?





When it comes to travelling to different countries, you’ll need to make sure you know the rules regarding medication.

Mitesh said: “Different countries have different rules and regulations about the kind of medication you can or cannot carry with you. Many countries will require you to you keep your medication in its original packaging when travelling overseas.

“Medications that are freely available in one country may be classed as controlled substances in other countries.

“The best way to know what medicines you can or cannot carry abroad is by checking with the embassy of the country you’re travelling to, who can advise on whether or not you will need to carry your prescription, or a personal license and so on.”