With this, many will be wondering what the law around hedge heights is and if the ones in their area are up to code.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about hedge heights in the UK.

What is the legal height of a hedge between neighbours in the UK?





There is no maximum height a hedge can be in the UK (Getty) (Image: Getty)

According to the UK Government website, current legislation does not set out how tall a hedge can be with councils needing to determine if the height of one is having an adverse impact on the neighbours' enjoyment of their property.

Similarly in Scotland and Wales, there is no maximum height.

Can I force my neighbour to cut their hedge?





A local authority can look at a number of complaints relating to a hedge such as if it is growing on land owned or occupied by someone else or if it is more than two metres tall among other issues.

Those wanting to complain should contact their local authority which can be found on the GOV.UK website.

However, a council can also reject a complaint if it believes the complainant hasn't taken every reasonable step to try and settle the dispute with their neighbour.

In Scotland, hedges over two metres (above ground level) are covered under the High Hedge Act 2013 which allows neighbours to lodge complaints, according to the Scottish Government website.

Local authorities can reject high hedge complaints if not enough has been done to resolve the issue with the neighbour (Getty) (Image: Getty)

This acts as a last resort and is only meant for those who cannot resolve the dispute with their neighbour.

Those wishing to apply for a high hedge notice to get the issue dealt with in Scotland should also contact their local authority.

In Wales, complaints around high hedges are covered under the Anti-social Behaviour Act 2003 and the High Hedges (Appeals) (Wales) Regulations 2004.

To find out more about the complaints procedure in your area, please visit your local authority's website.