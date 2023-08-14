We should be used to it by now, but are we prepared for it? Well, if there is one key thing you need as Brit, it's a good waterproof jacket.

Which? asked 3,997 members to rate jacket brands for everything from water resistance to comfort and durability, and some of the most famous outdoor clothing companies were awarded just two out of five stars for water resistance.

Other survey respondents bemoaned the lack of warmth or poor value for money – so names aren’t everything.

They looked at an array of different jackets such as Berghaus, North Face, Barbour, Jack Wolfskin and Mountain Warehouse.

Despite not all hitting the mark, there are, however, some brilliant options out there. But results do reveal it’s often worth avoiding budget labels if you want to stay dry while out on a walk.

Here is what they found:

Best waterproof jackets according to Which?

Páramo

Páramo jackets aren’t cheap — prices range from £80 to £425 — but members think they’re worth it. The brand comes top of the waterproof jackets survey, with five-star ratings for breathability, comfort and water resistance. Plus, its waterproofs come with a lifetime guarantee.

Páramo, named after part of the Andes mountain range, retains strong links to the region. It produces 80% of its clothes in a charitable factory in Colombia, founded to provide training and employment for vulnerable women. It also donates to the World Land Trust to offset its carbon emissions.

Verdict: Fantastic jackets that are worth the high price

Didriksons

There are two things you can expect when slipping into a Didriksons waterproof jacket: comfort and staying dry. The brand won members over and landed itself five stars in these categories, with a solid four out of five in every other. Once again though, a purchase from this label may leave your wallet feeling lighter with jacket prices averaging at £170 apiece.

Verdict: Pricey but effective

Best cheap waterproof jackets

Marks & Spencer

When looking at the overall score by survey respondents, Marks & Spencer was the cheapest brand to score over 80%, with great ratings for comfort and fit. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it also scored four stars for value for money.

Not too many of Which?'s survey respondents rated the brand specifically for its water resistance so Which? was unable to produce a star rating – but as the brand appeared in the top 10 in the table, it’s reasonable to assume that those who shopped for waterproof jackets at Marks & Spencer were satisfied with their choice.

Verdict: Seems like a decent brand for the price, but there’s not enough data to get a full picture.

Lands’ End

If you want to spend less than £100, look no further. Lands’ End gets four and five-star ratings across every category — including water resistance — and was one of few that was rated well for warmth.

Its clothes are often on sale, so you can usually find a waterproof jacket for less than £50.

Verdict: An excellent, affordable alternative.

Craghoppers

Which? members spend £83 on Craghoppers jackets on average. But, they’re not just cheap, they’re good value for money.

The brand was awarded four out of five stars in this category, as well as for water resistance, breathability, comfort and fit­­ — all handy components for active days spent exposed to the elements.

Verdict: A decent all-rounder for the price, but doesn’t offer the warmth of Lands’ End products.