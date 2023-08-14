Unnecessarily slow driving or braking could fall under a careless driving offence, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, resulting in £5,000 fine and nine penalty points on their license

Driving without due care and attention could land drivers with a fixed penalty notice - usually a fine of £100 or £200. The fine would likely be accompanied by three penalty points.

In the more extreme cases, you may be called into court, where the courts will determine the punishment.

Middle-lane hoggers, undertaking, and smoking while driving could also land you with a fine.

It is also worth baring in mind that you'll have to be driving significantly under the speed limit to be in breach of the law.

Driving experts at The Windscreen Company said: "Whether you’ve only just recently passed your driving test, or you can’t even remember the decade you passed in, there are lots of rules for the roads that everyone knows on an instinctive basis. There are plenty of older, lesser-known UK driving laws that you might not know.

"Sticking to the speed limit works both ways, not only should you not be going above this speed, you also shouldn’t be driving too cautiously either. It’s fine to stay below the speed limit – especially when roads are wet – but drive too slowly and you could be pulled over.

"Those caught going too slow are deemed to be causing a risk to other drivers, with an increased risk of accidents and the possible increase in traffic caused by crawling along.

"Police could class this as careless driving under the ‘Driving Offences’ section of the Road Traffic Act 1988."

You could also be accused of driving without due care and attention if you're eating or drinking while driving, or even changing the radio.

In some cases, the police could choose to offer drivers the chance to join an improvement course, which would replace the penalty points. But that's entirely at the police's discretion.