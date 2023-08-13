Channel 4 Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has welcome a new family member.
Typically seen alongside her TV-watching partner and best friend Lee Riley, Jenny shared she had welcomed her third great-granddaughter.
Posted on Jenny and Lee's shared Instagram account, the image was captioned: "Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-mae more babysitting duties I think xx".
Gogglebox star Jenny welcomes new family member
Fans of the Gogglebox were quick to share their congratulations as one wrote: "Gorgeous baby, but she is giving you the same look Lee often gives you when you're about to say something really wacky."
Whislt another added: "Congratulations on the new arrival. She’s beautiful."
Fellow Gogglebox stars also shared their well-wishes as Izzi Warner wrote: "Congratulations Jenny she’s absolutely adorable" and her sister Ellie added: "Congratulations Jenny and family."
Jenny and Lee have been appearing on Gogglebox for nearly a decade, first appearing in 2014.
They have since won the hearts of thousands will many loving and praising their fun and hilarious acts in their caravan.
The friends first met in a local pub, The Crown Inn in Paull which Jenny was the landlady and Lee a regular.
