The show is scheduled to air this Autumn after reports initially surfaced that ITV had decided to cancel it.

However, various celebrities, former colleagues, and fans of Martin have come forward in his defence.

Highlighting his acts of kindness over the years and dismissing the allegations, often citing the temperamental nature of chefs.

The controversy surrounding Martin began when crew members accused him of bullying and intimidating behaviour.

A leaked recording revealed that the 51-year-old presenter had used offensive language towards his production crew, swearing a total of 42 times.

Witnesses claim he berated people and made them cry in front of their colleagues while filming the Spanish Adventure program in May.

In response to the allegations, Martin issued an apology for his actions in light of his recent cancer diagnosis.

His production company, Blue Marlin, also released a joint statement acknowledging that lessons have been learned.

Despite the backlash, ITV has decided to proceed with Martin's new series.

The network's decision raises questions about the handling of bullying allegations within the entertainment industry and the possible consequences for those accused.

Of the allegations, he said: "Firstly, I would like to publicly and sincerely apologise to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time.

"I have always strived to keep my private life private. However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement."

He added that this came after his home was burgled by masked men and after he was diagnosed with cancer, leading to an "emotional state" by the time of the incident.