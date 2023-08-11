James, 45, came to public attention for being in the boy band Blue alongside Lee Ryan, Antony Costa and Simon Webbe.

Following that he went into solo singing before taking on a number of acting and presenter roles.

The most significant of those was playing the character of Ryan Knight on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 2016 and 2018

Now from Monday, August 14, he will be filling in for Richard Arnold as the Guest Entertainment Presenter all that week.

What did Duncan James have to say about the Good Morning Britain role?





In a short video announcing his guest presenter role Duncan said: "Good Morning, Britain.

"It's me Duncan James and I look forward to seeing you all from Monday as I'm going to be standing in for the fabulous Richard Arnold with the latest entertainment news as he heads off on his holiday to tan his white bits. See you Monday."

Good Morning Britain welcomes a new member to the family as Duncan James covers for Richard Arnold as Guest Entertainment Presenter from Monday 14th and all week! 👋@MrDuncanJames pic.twitter.com/vNlczGqUHx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 11, 2023

Duncan joins a cohort of presenters on Good Morning Britain that includes Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid, Ben Shepherd, Richard Madeley, and Ed Balls.

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis was also added as a rotational presenter earlier in the year.

At the time he said: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account over the cost of living is a privilege and a responsibility.

“It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter."