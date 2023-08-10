She was most known for her role as Jean Warboys in the BBC sitcom One Foot in the Grave which aired for a decade from 1990.

In the popular series, Jean’s character was mostly seen as the “annoying” friend of Victor Meldrew's wife, Margaret.

Doreen Mantle (22 June 1926 – August 2023) R.I.P pic.twitter.com/9y68dmzu7E — 🇬🇧📺 Classic British TV 📺🇬🇧 (@Classicbritcom) August 9, 2023

In a statement, her agent said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

"She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother."

Doreen also appeared in the BBC's Father Brown series and played Joy Fishwick in one of the nation's most loved ITV soap's, Coronation Street.

She also featured in other TV roles on My Family, Doctors, Dirk Gently, Jam and Jerusalem, Doc Martin, Jonathan Creek and Yentl.

One Foot in the Grave writer leads tributes to Doreen Mantle

David Renwick who wrote the BBC’s One Foot in the Grave said in a statement: "She had been in poor health for some time, but you wouldn't have bet against her soldiering on to a hundred - she was such a trouper, so stoic and resilient to the end.

"No one else could have played Mrs Warboys as she did, it was such a perfect fit, and the honesty that she brought to every line, however bizarre, was what made the character so funny and legitimised even the maddest of moments.

"There was never the remotest suggestion that she was playing comedy: in her hands it was all utterly real, because of course she was, at root, a superb and consummate actress. I shall miss her terribly - but thank God for all those wonderful laughs she's left us."

I can conceive of no greater comic acting than Doreen Mantle as Mrs Warboys. She did it with verve, charisma, a disarming poignancy (every bit the equal of Richard Wilson's) and a voice so agreeably smoky that it should have come stamped with a government health warning. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Jcjgvnp7Sx — James Swanton (@jamescswanton) August 9, 2023

TV channel Gold, wrote: “We are saddened to learn of the death of Doreen Mantle who amongst many roles throughout her career, played Mrs Warboys in #OneFootInTheGrave. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends.”

One Foot in the Grave Podcast posted: “Well that's a very sad piece of news I just learned. Doreen Mantle, who played the hapless and error proned Mrs Jean Warboys (and many other roles) has passed away at the age of 97.

“She played the part so, so well!”

One fan of the show said: “Such sad news, RIP Doreen Mantle. What an absolutely amazing actress, she was brilliant in everything she did.

"Mrs Warboys was one of the greatest comic characters ever. RIP, Doreen.”

This account added: “Very sorry to hear that Doreen Mantle has died, she was wonderful as Mrs Warboys, I don’t think anybody could’ve played her better.”

“So sad to hear of Doreen Mantle. A wonderful actress with genius comic timing. She brought us one of the greatest supporting characters ever in OFITG's Mrs Warboys. The way her words & actions would unintentionally wind up both Victor & Margaret had me crying with laughter. R.I.P,” commented a user.