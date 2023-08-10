He helped to create the Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down with Gregor Sharp, and also wrote for several TV series such as Boy Meets Girl, Happy Hollidays and Changing Ends.

The news was confirmed in a statement from his manager Amanda Davis.

She said: “I am immensely sorry to confirm that Simon Carlyle has died at the age of 48.

“Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent.

“He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator."

Tributes have poured in for Carlyle since the news of his passing was announced.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland, commented: "We are deeply saddened by this terrible news. Simon was a brilliant, funny, mercurial and magnificent human being.

"He had a microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier and we were so lucky to have known him. He was at the centre of all the work we made together and his loss will be felt profoundly by all of us. We send love and support to his family and friends."

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at BBC Scotland, added: "All of us at BBC Scotland are deeply saddened to hear this news. Simon was a major writing talent, loved for his work on Two Doors Down and many other series.

"Our thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends, and the cast and crew on Two Doors Down."

TV blogger Elliot Gonzalez praised Carlyle on Twitter, sharing: "Such devastatingly sad news about @Simoncarlyle. 47 is no age. He was the creator of Two Doors Down and recently wrote Changing Ends with Alan Carr.

Such devastatingly sad news about @Simoncarlyle. 47 is no age. He was the creator of Two Doors Down and recently wrote Changing Ends with Alan Carr. Had many a great chat with him on here and he’d always message me privately with support and kind words. Such a talent. Huge loss. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) August 9, 2023

"Had many a great chat with him on here and he’d always message me privately with support and kind words. Such a talent. Huge loss."

A fan also shared a story of Carlyle's kindness, posting: "Devastating news about Simon Carlyle. He once gave away signed Two Doors Down scripts on here.

"I dropped him a message - not expecting anything - and was lucky enough to get one. He didn’t even ask for postage to be covered. It was such a generous thing to do."

Another wrote: "Sad news, Two Doors Down is good fun, and Boy Meets Girl and Changing Ends are good too! z

"Seems he was well liked in the industry. Far too young an age too. RIP Simon Carlyle."

The writer Peter Etherington also had much praise for Carlyle, sharing: "When I was trying to break into sitcom writing, Simon Carlyle, then a script editor at Tiger Aspect, was the first person to encourage me and give me helpful notes.

"I'll always be grateful for his kindness and I'm so sad I'll never get to tell him in person. Rest gently, Simon."