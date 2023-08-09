The ITV Emmerdale and BBC radio stars were confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 on Monday.

Actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and former Love Island star Zara McDermott were all also confirmed in the line-up.

However, the contestants so far have not sat well with viewers of the show.

Taking to Twitter, Shell fumed: "Okay @bbcstrictly where's the real lineup? Probably the worst so far. Hope it improves. #Strictly #Strictlycomedancing."

Big L said: "looking like the WORST lineup ever on strictly - even dancing on ice has better "celebrities".

Jennifer typed: "Someone tried to say that the year DoI returned after its hiatus. 5 of those celebrities had already been on Strictly", although another user, Tony, defended the programme, writing: "You lot say the same s**** every year. The last two winners being complete unknowns proves it doesn't matter if you dont "know" the line up. #Strictly."

"Never seen or heard of any of them," Mor said.

Cath Ross was also disappointed: "Presume #Strictly are saving revealing the big names until the end! I have heard of most of them but it’s all a bit underwhelming so far."

Jason said: "I'm sorry to say I've been a strictly come dancing fan since the beginning but I have to say of the celebrities you've chosen this year I've only heard of 3 of them. Are you sure the others are celebrities."

Steve wrote: "Whenever you see the announcement of a new Strictly contestant, you can bet your last cent that the first reply will be some smart arse saying "who?". Just because *you've* not heard of them doesn't mean they're not well known by others (probably a different demographic to you)."

Lastly, Rocky Roo added: "They could announce Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson for Strictly and all the comments would still be ‘Who??? Never heard of them!’"