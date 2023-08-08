The seven-part series will tell the story of one of West Yorkshire’s biggest manhunts which lasted for five years.

Sutcliffe murdered 13 women and attempted to kill seven others between 1975 and 1980.

Toby Jones will play DCS Dennis Hoban, who initially led the enquiry, with David Morrissey taking the role of DCS George Oldfield, who famously took on the investigation.

More names viewers will recognise among the new cast are Katherine Kelly and Daniel Mays.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Long Shadow from when it’s on TV, what it’s about and the full cast list.

When will ITV’s The Long Shadow be on TV?





The Long Shadow produced by New Pictures and written by George Kay will be coming to ITV1 and ITVX in September.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “George’s scripts and Lewis’ direction together with this wonderful cast have produced a sensitive and brilliant drama that we are proud to have on ITV."

Daniel Mays will appear as Sydney Jackson in The Long Shadow which tells the story of Peter Sutcliffe (Image: ITV)

What is ITV’s The Long Shadow about?





ITV writes: “The drama is the definitive depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, sensitively focussing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation.

“With the victims, their families and the survivors at the heart of this series, The Long Shadow brings a new perspective to a well-documented story.”

The broadcaster added: “Meticulously researched and drawing upon the most extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports, the series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s critically acclaimed account of the case, published by William Collins.”

Katherine Kelly will play the role of Emily Jackson in The Long Shadow (Image: ITV)

Full cast for ITV’s The Long Shadow announced

Toby Jones known for his iconic role as the voice of Dobby in Harry Potter, Sherwood’s David Morrissey and Coronation Street’s very own Katherine Kelly are among the star-studded line-up.

Inspector George Gently favourite Lee Ingleby, Byker Grove’s Jill Halfpenny, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Liz White and Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays also feature in the series.

Toby Jones - DCS Dennis Hoban

David Morrissey - DCS George Oldfield

Lee Ingleby - DCS Jim Hobson

Katherine Kelly - Emily Jackson

Daniel Mays - Sydney Jackson

Shaun Thomas - Neil Jackson

Jill Halfpenny - Doreen Hill

Daisy Waterstone - Jacqueline Hill

Jasmine Lee-Jones - Marcella Claxton

Molly Wright - Donna Deangelo

Liz White - PS Meg Winterburn

Shaun Dooley - DCS Chris Gregg

Other cast members include Alexa Davies, Chloe Harris, Stephen Tompkinson, Jack Deam, Michael McElhatton, Adam Long, Ruth Madeley, Dorothy Atkinson, Rob James-Collier, Charley Webb, Steven Waddington and Kris Hitchen.

ITV adds: “The Long Shadow will speak to the societal issues of the past whilst highlighting alarming parallels between these terrible crimes and tragic events in our more recent history.”